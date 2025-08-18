Kotak becomes 1st Indian firm to offer retail funds in UAE
Kotak International, the global arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, just became the first Indian company licensed to sell investment funds directly to retail investors in the UAE.
Their global arm, Kotak International, plans to launch India-focused retail funds there by late 2025—making it much easier for people in the Gulf nation to invest in India.
Fund access for all
Before this move, only wealthy clients could access these funds through middlemen. Now, anyone can start investing with as little as $500.
The UAE's zero tax on personal income and fund gains makes it a hotspot for global investors.
Shyam Kumar from Kotak International says India's young population and fast-growing economy are big reasons people want in.
Targeting Indian expats and local investors
Indians make up about 35% of the UAE's population and have a huge presence in Dubai's real estate scene.
With new financial agreements connecting India and the UAE even more closely in 2025, Kotak is hoping both Indian expats and local investors will find these new options appealing.