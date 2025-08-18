Vedanta's revenue, profit slip sequentially, but annual performance strong

Annual revenue nearly tripled compared to last year

Looking at the bigger picture, Vedanta actually had a strong year: annual revenue jumped to ₹1.53 lakh crore and net profit nearly tripled to over ₹20,500 crore compared to last year.

The company also trimmed its debt ratio and boosted total assets.

To keep shareholders happy, Vedanta announced a ₹7 per share dividend set for June 24.