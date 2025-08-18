Next Article
Vedanta's revenue, profit slip sequentially, but annual performance strong
Vedanta's stock went up 2% on Monday morning, trading at ₹438.95—even though its revenue and profit for the June 2025 quarter both slipped compared to March.
Revenue dropped from ₹40,455 crore to ₹37,824 crore, and net profit slid from ₹4,960 crore to ₹4,457 crore.
Annual revenue nearly tripled compared to last year
Looking at the bigger picture, Vedanta actually had a strong year: annual revenue jumped to ₹1.53 lakh crore and net profit nearly tripled to over ₹20,500 crore compared to last year.
The company also trimmed its debt ratio and boosted total assets.
To keep shareholders happy, Vedanta announced a ₹7 per share dividend set for June 24.