The Juno actor, who hogged headlines for playing a teenager tackling an accidental pregnancy and got an Oscar nomination for the performance, has come out as transgender. Page, formerly known by the name Ellen and now Elliot, has tweeted a statement on December 1 detailing his happiness but also voiced concerns of a possible backlash, which was supported by countless Hollywood celebrities. Here's more.

Revelation Page's declaration was straightforward, had details of pronouns

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," wrote the actor. Page also mentioned the pronouns by which the 33-year-old wants to be addressed from now on. "My pronouns are he/they," Page added.

Twitter Post He feels "overwhelming gratitude" for support, asks for "patience"

Support "Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself"

Emma Portner, partner of Elliot and a professional dancer-choreographer, shared the tweet and wrote, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself," she stated.

About Page came out as gay in 2014, married in 2018

Page came out as gay in 2014, married Portner in 2018 and has been supporting LGBTQ rights. In his announcement as well, Page highlighted the hatred LGBTQ people face. "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence... I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous ... but I want to address the full picture," he maintained.

Hollywood praises Elliot, Netflix to update its credits