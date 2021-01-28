Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy F41. The firmware introduces the latest January 2021 security patch along with a refreshed UI, one-time permissions, a separate conversation area in the notification panel, and camera improvements among other features. The update is currently being released in India via over-the-air method. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

In India, the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy F41 carries version number F415FXXU1BUAC. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download > Install.

Design and display Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy F41

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy F41 features a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in three color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F41 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood