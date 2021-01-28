-
Samsung Galaxy F41 receives Android 11-based One UI 3.0 updateLast updated on Jan 28, 2021, 03:07 pm
Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy F41.
The firmware introduces the latest January 2021 security patch along with a refreshed UI, one-time permissions, a separate conversation area in the notification panel, and camera improvements among other features.
The update is currently being released in India via over-the-air method.
Here's our roundup.
Information
Everything to know about the update
In India, the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy F41 carries version number F415FXXU1BUAC. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download > Install.
Design and display
Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy F41
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy F41 features a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in three color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy F41 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy F41 is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
It now supports Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.