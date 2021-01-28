Huawei is expected to launch a new Mate 40E handset in the coming weeks. It will join the existing Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ models. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a post on Weibo, which reveals that the Mate 40E will house a 64MP primary camera rather than the earlier speculated 50MP sensor.

Design and display Huawei Mate 40E: At a glance

The Huawei Mate 40E will share its design features with the vanilla Mate 40 model. It will come with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate 40E will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, the phone will pack a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mate 40E will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 990 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based EMUI 10 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?