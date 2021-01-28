-
Huawei Mate 40E tipped to feature a 64MP main camera
Huawei is expected to launch a new Mate 40E handset in the coming weeks. It will join the existing Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ models.
In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a post on Weibo, which reveals that the Mate 40E will house a 64MP primary camera rather than the earlier speculated 50MP sensor.
Design and display
Huawei Mate 40E: At a glance
The Huawei Mate 40E will share its design features with the vanilla Mate 40 model. It will come with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Huawei Mate 40E will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, the phone will pack a 13MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mate 40E will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 990 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based EMUI 10 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the price?
At present, there is no official information regarding the launch and pricing of the Huawei Mate 40E handset. However, looking at the specifications and features, it will likely be priced at around Rs. 50,000.