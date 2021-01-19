Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India. It joins the existing Notebook 14 and Notebook 14 Horizon Edition models, which were launched last year. Priced at Rs. 43,999, the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is currently up for grabs via Mi.com and will soon be available through Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail partners. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi Notebook 14 (IC): At a glance

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) features a sleek unibody metal chassis, thick bezels on the top and bottom, and a multi-touch trackpad. It has a thickness of 17.95mm and tips the scales at 1.5kg. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an 81.2% screen-to-body ratio. It also offers a chiclet-styled keyboard.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics 620 or NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 46Wh battery which offers up to 10-hours of battery life. The laptop comes bundled with a 65W power adapter.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and I/O ports on Mi Notebook 14 (IC)

The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) include two Type-A USB 3.1 generation 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an audio jack, an HDMI port, a charging port, as well as support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs a 720p webcam and two 2W speakers with DTS audio processing.

Information How much does it cost?