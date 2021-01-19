Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, named the Y20G. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,990 and is available for purchase through Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and all partner retail stores. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a triple rear camera setup.

Design and display Vivo Y20G: At a glance

The Vivo Y20G sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset has a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options of Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y20G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a single 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Y20G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the phone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability