-
Vivo Y20G launched in India at Rs. 15,000Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 03:44 pm
-
Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, named the Y20G. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,990 and is available for purchase through Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and all partner retail stores.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a triple rear camera setup.
-
-
Design and display
Vivo Y20G: At a glance
-
The Vivo Y20G sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup.
The handset has a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options of Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Vivo Y20G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a single 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Y20G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the phone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Vivo Y20G carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,990. The handset is available for purchase via the company's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, as well as other partner retail stores across the country.