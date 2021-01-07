India on Wednesday reported over 20,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.39 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 220 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,50,392. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 10 million people have recovered from COVID-19. Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,03,75,478 COVID-19 cases, 1,50,114 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,03,75,478 COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,114 deaths, 2,27,546 active cases, and 99,97,272 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,03,95,965 cases and 1,50,392 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 10 million.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 19,54,553 total cases, 49,825 deaths, 18,52,759 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,24,137 total cases, 12,124 deaths, 9,02,817 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,83,876 total cases, 7,125 deaths, 8,73,855 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,23,181 total cases, 12,188 deaths, 8,03,328 recoveries. Kerala: 7,90,882 total cases, 3,209 deaths, 7,22,421 recoveries. Delhi: 6,28,352 total cases, 10,625 deaths, 6,13,246 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,90,339 total cases, 8,441 deaths, 5,69,959 recoveries.

Key updates 6.4K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 4.4K fresh infections

Kerala reported 6,394 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10% with 63,891 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 4,382 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 6% with 72,043 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections stood at 665. The tally has climbed to 2,49,246, including 4,329 deaths and 2,36,323 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 654 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.57 lakh