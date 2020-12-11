Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 07:26 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
A test mule of the Tata Harrier has been spotted with emission testing equipment mounted on its rear end. This has given rise to speculation that it might be a petrol variant, which is expected to be launched sometime in 2021.
As per the reports, the Harrier (petrol) will draw power from a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Tata Harrier SUV offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and sleek projector headlights.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
The Tata Harrier has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The vehicle packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, 'Follow-me-home' headlamps, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.
The Tata Harrier (petrol) will draw power from a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown yet.
Currently, the car is offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 168hp/350Nm. The motor comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
In India, the BS6-compliant Tata Harrier SUV starts at Rs. 13.84 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 20.30 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ Dark Edition trim (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
