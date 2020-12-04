Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 03:38 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Thursday reported roughly 36,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 95.7 lakh cases.
Meanwhile, at least 500 more deaths in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1.39 lakh cases.
Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh were among the states that reported a high rise in single-day infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 95,34,965 COVID-19 cases, including 1,38,648 deaths, 4,22,943 active cases, and 89,73,373 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 95,71,575 cases and 1,39,246 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 90 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,37,358 total cases, 47,472 deaths, 17,03,274 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,89,113 total cases, 11,821 deaths, 8,52,584 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,70,076 total cases, 7,014 deaths, 8,56,320 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,86,163 total cases, 11,747 deaths, 7,63,428 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,20,049 total cases, 2,329 deaths, 5,56,378 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,82,058 total cases, 9,424 deaths, 5,43,514 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,49,228 total cases, 7,848 deaths, 5,18,390 recoveries.
Kerala reported a huge spike of 5,376 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 8.8%. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
5,182 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 7.4%.
Gujarat reported a whopping 1,540 new cases. The state's tally has now reached 2,14,309 with 4,031 deaths and 1,95,365 recoveries.
In Delhi, the daily positivity rate declined marginally to 4.96% as 3,734 more people tested positive.
837 new cases pushed Himachal Pradesh's tally to 42,697, which includes 685 deaths and 33,880 deaths.
Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,967, 1,446, 1,416, and 664 new cases respectively.
Rajasthan's tally rose by 2,086 cases to 2,74,486, which includes 2,370 deaths and 2,46,572 recoveries.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.