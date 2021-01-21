As an addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 1.4 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has revealed the key specifications as well as pricing of the handset. As per the report, Nokia 1.4 will come with an HD+ screen, dual rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 1.4: At a glance

The Nokia 1.4 will offer a waterdrop notch display, prominent bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will have a dual rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Blue and Gray shades.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 1.4 is likely to house a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 4.1 is tipped to draw power from an unnamed 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB). Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the smartphone is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, VoLTE, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability