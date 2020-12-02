Vivo is expected to introduce its mid-range Y51 model in India in the coming days, as per MySmartPrice. The report claims that the handset has already received BIS certification and will be launched "very soon." To recall, the handset debuted in China in September. It features a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display Vivo Y51: At a glance

The Vivo Y51 features a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a diamond-shaped quad camera module. The device sports a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is expected to be offered in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y51 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y51 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?