Realme X9 Pro and Race Pro's specifications leakedLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 03:11 pm
Realme is expected to launch new X9 Pro and Race Pro smartphones sometime in the first quarter of 2021.
In the latest development, tipster @IceUniverse has shared a post on Weibo, revealing the key specifications of both the handsets.
While the former is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the latter will house a Snapdragon 888 processor.
Here are more details.
Design and display
Realme X9 Pro and Race Pro: At a glance
The Realme X9 Pro and Race Pro are expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they will house a triple camera unit.
The X9 Pro will have a 120Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display while the Race Pro will bear a 160Hz, 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme X9 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor.
The Realme Race Pro will get a similar rear camera arrangement, except the main sensor will be a 64MP shooter.
For selfies and video calling, the phones will pack a 32MP camera on the front.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme X9 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Meanwhile, the Realme Race Pro will pack a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support.
The devices should boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and come loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Information
What about the prices?
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme X9 Pro and Realme Race Pro have not been revealed yet. However, the former is expected to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 30,000 while the latter might cost around Rs. 45,000.