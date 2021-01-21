Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G), a game by Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Akshay Kumar is set to hit Android devices on January 26. It will compete with popular battle royale game PUBG for a share of the Indian mobile gaming market. It was first unveiled in September 2020 when the Indian government took steps to ban PUBG citing its Chinese ties.

Home turf FAU-G bets on patriotism while also being made in India

The game will initially be available only on Android devices. Its pre-registration on Google Play Store received four million applications. It will also be available for download as an APK file on the official website. This comes in handy to bypass Google Play Store and facilitate sideloading. The game ties in with Kumar's Bharat Ke Veer fundraiser for the families of martyred soldiers.

Similar but different Game aims to recreate a soldier's experience at the border

The app's description on Play Store says the game is based on real world events. It aims to recreate the life of Indian soldiers guarding the country's borders. The first episode of the game will be playable on launch day and based on the recent Galwan Valley incidents in Ladakh. Developer nCore Games posted a few trailers and a game anthem on Twitter.

No battle royale FAU-G seems ambitious, but won't be a battle royale game

The title has been in development much before September 2020, said nCore Games investor, Vishal Gondal in an interview with The Indian Express. The game will not be comparable to PUBG, he added. FAU-G will not be a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile or Fortnite, but instead a single player title following a mission-driven linear narrative. The game will feature a multiplayer mode.

Close quarters Game will feature large assortment of melee weapons and rifles