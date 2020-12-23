Israel headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after an effort to keep the government afloat and push off the automatic dissolution of parliament failed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party had proposed pushing off Tuesday's deadline by two more weeks in an effort to reach a compromise on the 2020 budget.

Details The measure failed by 49 votes to 47

Negotiations to bring about a budget compromise between the government's two main parties broke down early Tuesday and the members of the two parties voted against the proposal on a late-night Knesset session. Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Blue and White party have been at loggerheads over the national budget issue since forming a unity government in May.

Details 'We are not afraid of elections because we will win'

Since the government did not pass the budget by midnight Tuesday, Israeli law stipulates that the Knesset dissolve and triggers snap elections in 90 days. Most avenues to evade that deadline have been closed off. "We do not want elections and we voted against them this evening, but we are not afraid of elections because we will win!" the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Challenges Netanyahu will be facing Gideon Saar from within his camp