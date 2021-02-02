SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk in 2002 to make space flight more accessible. On Monday, the company announced it will fly an all-civilian crew into orbit around Earth aboard its Crew Dragon capsule later this year. For the unversed, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft was created under NASA's Commercial Crew program. The 'Inspiration4' multi-day mission will raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Making history Shift4 Payments founder Jared Isaacman will pilot Inspiration4

Monday's announcement marks another milestone in the privatization of human spaceflight. Interestingly, Inspiration4 will be funded by Jared Isaacman. The 37-year-old is the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments. Forbes estimates his net worth at $2 billion. Jared is an accomplished pilot of commercial and military aircraft. He will command the mission while also donating two seats on the flight to St. Jude.

Good cause One healthcare professional from the hospital will fly to space

One of the seats was donated to an unnamed female healthcare professional from St. Jude. Another seat will be raffled to US citizens to raise at least $200 million for the hospital. Further, Isaacman is donating $100 million to St. Jude. In a call with reporters, he said the amount of funds raised and the good it will do far exceed the mission's cost.

Winning space Flight path undefined; Fourth passenger to be chosen from competition

The four-day mission will orbit Earth every 90 minutes. Musk said the flight parameters have not been defined yet. Meanwhile, the fourth passenger on Inspiration4 will be determined by a competition on Jared's e-commerce platform Shift4Shop. Contestants would need to launch an online store on Shift4Shop and tweet a video about their "entrepreneurial story". A panel of celebrity judges will pick the winner.

