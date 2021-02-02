POCO has launched the M3 handset in the Indian market at a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,999. It will go on sale starting February 9 at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a Full-HD+ screen, a 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and stereo speakers. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.1) shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?