POCO launches M3 smartphone in India at Rs. 11,000Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 12:51 pm
POCO has launched the M3 handset in the Indian market at a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,999. It will go on sale starting February 9 at 12 pm via Flipkart.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a Full-HD+ screen, a 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and stereo speakers.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
POCO M3: At a glance
POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is offered in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color options.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The POCO M3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.1) shooter for selfies and video calls.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO M3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
How much does it cost?
The POCO M3 costs Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards.