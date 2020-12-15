Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 04:19 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 5.4 in Europe at €189 (roughly Rs. 16,900).
As for the key highlights, the handset has a punch-hole design, quad cameras on the rear, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery.
It will be launched in India as well but the availability details are yet to be announced.
Here's our roundup.
The Nokia 5.4 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a circular quad camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Polar Night and Dusk color options.
The Nokia 5.4 sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.
The Nokia 5.4 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Nokia 5.4 is priced at €189 (approximately Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB/64GB model in the European markets. It is slated to arrive in more markets including India, North and South America, Middle East, Africa as well as Asia.
