Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 5.4 in Europe at €189 (roughly Rs. 16,900).

As for the key highlights, the handset has a punch-hole design, quad cameras on the rear, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery.

It will be launched in India as well but the availability details are yet to be announced.

Here's our roundup.