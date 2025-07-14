England beat India, win their 60th Test at Lord's: Stats

After losing the 2nd Test, England bounced back with a thrilling win against India at Lord's. The hosts successfully defended 192, bowling India out for 170. Although England outclassed India on Day 5, Ravindra Jadeja 's 61*(181) took it to the final session. The match served a tale of two halves, with the latter seeing bowlers' domination. KL Rahul and Joe Root earlier slammed tons.

1st innings Scores tied after first innings Electing to bat, England racked up 387 in 112.3 overs. They rode on Root's defiant ton, with Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) also shining. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the XI, took an innings-defining fifer. India responded with an identical score (387). Rahul (100), Rishabh Pant (74), and Ravindra Jadeja (72) powered their innings. England triggered a lower-order collapse.

2nd innings England win second-innings showdown With the second-innings showdown to play for, England were bowled out 192 in 62.1 overs. While the Indian seamers perturbed England, Washington Sundar's four-wicket haul made a difference. Chasing 193, India lost four wickets, including Shubman Gill's, before stumps on Day 4 (58/4). England were charged up in the final innings, reducing India to 112/8 at lunch. India lost despite Jadeja's valiant effort.

Root Root's historic ton at Lord's In the first innings, Root took charge after England were down to 44/2. He added a century stand with Ollie Pope. Resuming Day 2 on 99*, Root completed his first century of the ongoing series. He departed for a 199-ball 104 (10 fours). As per Cricbuzz, Root became the third batter with three successive Test hundreds at Lord's, joining Jack Hobbs and Michael Vaughan.

Numbers Other notable numbers for Root This was overall Root's 37th century in Test cricket. He has steered clear of Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid (36 each) to become the fifth-highest centurion in Tests. Root got to his 11th ton versus India, equaling Smith's tally. Notably, the England batter recorded his eighth Test century at the Home of Cricket. Root also completed 3,000 runs against India in Tests.

Milestones Root joins these veterans England managed 192 in their second innings as Root (40 off 96 balls) scored the most for them. With this, he became only the fourth batter with 8,000 Test runs while batting at number four, joining Sachin Tendulkar (13,492 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (9,509 runs), and Jacques Kallis (9,033 runs). Root also eclipsed Dravid (210) in terms of most catches in Test cricket.

Bumrah Bumrah goes past Kapil Dev Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/74 from 27 overs as England perished for 387 in the first innings. This was his maiden Test fifer at Lord's. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah claimed his 11th Test five-wicket haul in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Bumrah also recorded his 13th Test fifer away from home, breaking Kapil Dev's record of 12.

Hundred Record partnership for India In a thrilling first innings, Rahul and Pant forged a brilliant 141-run partnership under pressure. India were 107/3 as Pant came out. While Rahul went on to complete his century, Pant perished for 74 with a mix-up (run-out). As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant and Rahul became the Indian pair with most 100-plus partnerships in England (Tests). This was their third such partnership.

Rahul Rahul slams his second ton at Lord's Rahul didn't take long to reach his century after lunch on Day 3. It was his second ton of the series. Rahul slammed his second Test century at Lord's, making him the first Asian opener to achieve this feat. Prior to him, only three openers had scored two hundreds at Lord's. Meanwhile, Rahul was dismissed for 100 from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours.

Pant, Jadeja Pant, Jadeja attain these feats Pant's 112-ball 74 had 8 fours and 2 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant became the first visiting wicket-keeper to complete 400 runs in a Test series in England. Later in the innings, Jadeja hit a gritty 72 batting alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sundar. He scored his third successive fifty of the series. During the knock, Jadeja went past 1,500 runs in away Tests.

Information Special double for Jadeja As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja joined Kapil Dev (2,438 runs and 215 wickets) and Ravi Shastri (2,101 runs and 78 wickets) as the only Indians with the double of 1,500 runs and 50 wickets in away Tests.

Dismissal Bumrah dismisses Root for 11th time in Tests On Day 2, Root was dismissed by Bumrah for the 11th time in his Test career. Bumrah now owns the joint-most dismissals versus Root in Tests, having equaled Australia's Pat Cummins. The England talisman has amassed a total of 312 runs from 625 balls in this battle, as the tally includes 38 fours. His average against Bumrah reads 28.36.

Nitish Reddy Nitish Reddy strikes early Nitish Reddy gave an exhibition of seam-bowling on Day 1. He produced two breakthroughs after Stokes elected to bat. The former dismissed Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his first over against the run of play. As per ESPNcricinfo, Reddy became the second Indian pacer to strike twice in their first over of a men's Test since the start of 2002, joining Irfan Pathan.

Sundar Sundar scripts history with the ball As mentioned, Sundar's remarkable performance restricted England below 200 in the third innings. The off-spinner dismissed key players Root, Stokes, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir. He knocked over all of them. Sundar finished with 4/22 from 12.1 overs. He went past Srinivas Venkataraghavan (4/52 in 1971) as the Indian off-spinner with the best Test innings figures at Lord's.

Information Sundar joins Bumrah As per ESPNcricinfo, Sundar became the Indian bowler to have the joint-most bowled dismissals in an innings in England. He joined Bumrah, who claimed four bowled dismissals en route to his fifer on Day 1.

Final innings India lose four wickets before stumps India had a dismal start to their run-chase post-tea on Day 4. Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. Rahul and Karun Nair then took control and looked to build a partnership. Just when things were going well, Nair fell to Carse. Skipper Gill also perished cheaply. Akash Deep was India's next wicket to fall as the team finished at 58/4.

Day 5 How Day 5 panned out Jadeja and Pant took India past 70 on Day 5. However, Archer knocked over Pant to power England. Stokes then sent back a well-set Rahul (39), giving the visitors further impetus. Sundar had a rather chirpy welcome, which did the trick. He fell to Archer for a duck. Nitish Reddy assisted Jadeja thereafter, but fell before lunch.

Jadeja 2nd innings Jadeja bats with Bumrah, Siraj After losing Nitish Reddy, Jadeja found support from Bumrah, whose stay lasted 54 balls. The latter defended precisely as England threw everything at him. However , a reckless shot reduced India to 147/9. Mohammed Siraj joined Jadeja thereafter, who completed a 150-ball half-century. The match was extened to the final session. Jadeja returned unbeaten on 61 (181) as Shoaib Bashir knocked over Siraj.

Records Jadeja's career-best knock in fourth innings Jadeja registered his maiden Test half-century in the fourth innings. His previous highest score in this regard was 42 against New Zealand in 2024. This marked the first instance of Jadeja scoring four fifty-plus scores in a Test series. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja has joined Pant (5) and Sourav Ganguly (4) as Indians with four consecutive fifty-plus scores for India in England.

Stokes Stokes unlocks this achievement Stokes completed his 50th Test wicket against India after dismissing Rahul on Day 5. He became only the fourth player with the double of 50 wickets and 1,000 runs against India in the format. He joined Pakistan's Imran Khan, England's Ian Botham, and West Indies' Garry Sobers on this elite list. Notably, Stokes owns 1,135 Test runs at 25.22 against India.

Gill Most runs in a Test series for India in England After two record-breaking Tests, Gill couldn't show his magic at Lord's. He scored 16 and 6. However, Gill became the highest scorer for India in a Test series in England. As per Cricbuzz, he went past the great Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs in 2002. No other Indian has scored 600-plus Test runs for India in England.

England England's 60th Test win at Lord's As mentioned, England won their 60th Test at Lord's. In 146 Tests, the Englishmen have seen 35 defeats and 51 drawn games, as per ESPNcricinfo. England have lost three and won 13 Tests against Team India at Lord's. They have a poor Test record against Australia here, losing 16 of their 38 Tests. England are unbeaten against Bangladesh, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe here.