'It hurts': KL Rahul on his Test average 

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has said that his below-par Test average still "hurts." However, he is not chasing numbers anymore and is enjoying his cricket more than ever. The 32-year-old made a brilliant 137 in the second innings of the Headingley Test against England , his ninth Test century and eighth overseas. The innings helped India set a daunting target of 371 runs for England.

Mental shift I want to make an impact: Rahul Speaking to Sky Sports after Day 4, Rahul spoke about his mental transformation and a change in perspective that has helped him find rhythm in the game. "Of course, it hurts when I look at my average. But at this stage, I don't want to think about numbers. I want to make an impact whenever I get a chance and enjoy playing Test cricket for India," he said.

Journey I am just getting runs now, says Rahul Rahul, who has been known for getting off to good starts but not converting them into big scores, said he is now much calmer in his head and not chasing numbers anymore. "I am just getting runs now. There was a time when I would get starts but not convert them into big scores, especially in Tests," he added.

Record Third century in England; 6th in SENA countries Rahul's 137 was his third hundred in England, the most by any Indian opener in the country. He also took his tally of hundreds in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries to six. The stylish right-hander shared a crucial 195-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant, which gave India a firm grip on the contest.

Collaboration Rahul credits his growth to Abhishek Nayar Rahul credited his growth to the close work he has done with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. "I have worked a lot with him, spent a lot of time with him in 15-18 months. I have gone back to basics, doing time," Rahul said. He added that earlier he was in a quality over quantity mindset in international cricket and did not hit enough balls.

Expectations Expecting a gripping contest on final day at Headingley Despite a career Test average of 34.70, Rahul says he no longer lets statistics cloud his focus. "Of course, it hurts when I look at my average. But at this stage, I don't want to think about numbers," he said. Looking ahead to the final day, Rahul expects a gripping contest as India defends a stiff target with England needing 350 more runs for victory at Headingley.

Career Ninth century in Test cricket Overall, Rahul has raced to his ninth century in Test cricket. His tally also includes 17 half-centuries. In 59 Tests, the Indian batter has 3,436 runs at an average of 34.70. As many as 1,149 of his Test runs have come at home with an average of 39.62. Notably, Rahul has scored only one century on home soil in the format.