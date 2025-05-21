Suryavanshi, who set multiple records in IPL 2025, finished the season with 252 runs from seven games at an incredible strike-rate of 206.55.

His tally includes 24 sixes, now the joint-most in a season before turning 20.

The 14-year-old shares the record with Rishabh Pant, who hammered as many maximums in his second IPL season (2017), for Delhi Capitals.