IPL: Batters with this unique record before turning 20
What's the story
In another stunning knock, Rajasthan Royals's 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an impressive 57 (33) against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
The southpaw's brilliat innings meant RR comfortably chased down 188 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Earlier, he became the youngest player to score a ton in T20 cricket.
Suryavanshi now has the joint-most sixes in an IPL season before turning 20.
#1
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Rishabh Pant: 24 sixes
Suryavanshi, who set multiple records in IPL 2025, finished the season with 252 runs from seven games at an incredible strike-rate of 206.55.
His tally includes 24 sixes, now the joint-most in a season before turning 20.
The 14-year-old shares the record with Rishabh Pant, who hammered as many maximums in his second IPL season (2017), for Delhi Capitals.
#2
Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan: 17 sixes
The likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan follow Suryavanshi and Pant, with 17 sixes each.
Samson gave an exhibition of his brilliance in only his second IPL season, in 2014. He struck 339 runs for RR that year.
Meanwhile, Ishan impressed the selectors in his third season, where he slammed 275 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 149.45.
#3
Tilak Varma: 16 sixes
Mumbai Indians's Tilak Varma fared well in the 2022 IPL season, his maiden in the tournament.
He played all 14 games as an uncapped player, scoring 397 runs at a strike-rate of 131.02. His tally included 29 fours and 16 sixes.
Tilak was rewarded for his consistent performances with a T20I debut a year later. He currently has 1,400-plus IPL runs.