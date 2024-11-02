Summarize Simplifying... In short In an unofficial test against Australia A, Sai Sudharsan's impressive 103-run performance, along with Devdutt Padikkal's 88, propelled India A's total to 310.

Their partnership set a target of 225 for Australia.

Sudharsan's consistent form could potentially earn him a spot in India's squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This is Sudharsan's seventh FC century (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan shines with century against Australia A

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:00 am Nov 02, 202409:00 am

What's the story Sai Sudharsan, one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket, has taken giant strides during India A's tour of Australia. In the ongoing first unofficial Test match against Australia A in Mackay, Sudharsan spearheaded India's second innings with a well-crafted century. This was his seventh first-class hundred and his first on Australian soil. He departed for 103 off 200 balls, a knock laced with nine fours.

Match highlights

Sudharsan's century propels India A's total past 300

Sudharsan's brilliant 103, along with Devdutt Padikkal's solid 88, took India A's total to 312/10. Their 196-run stand for the third wicket meant Australia have been set a target of 225 runs. Meanwhile, Sudharsan brought up his century on Day 3 morning with a quick single against off-spinner Todd Murphy. He displayed his wide range of shots and precision against short deliveries during his stay. Murphy eventually trapped him.

Match progression

India A's innings falters after Sudharsan's dismissal

After a brilliant 196-run partnership for the third wicket, India A suffered a setback as Sudharsan and Padikkal fell in quick succession. The team's score fell from 226/2 to 256/5 after their dismissals. As mentioned, the visitors were eventually folded for 312. Middle-order batters Baba Indrajith (6), Ishan Kishan (32), and all-rounder Nitish Reddy (17) couldn't convert their starts into big scores in the second innings for India A.

Future prospects

Sudharsan's form may secure him a spot in India's squad

Sudharsan's continued brilliance could see him get a place in India's squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22. His form is especially important as India looks for backup options in the top-order. This comes after Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was initially picked as the backup opener, couldn't perform in both innings of the first unofficial Test in Mackay.

Career highlights

Sudharsan's impressive run in FC cricket

Sudharsan has hit three centuries in First-Class cricket across three countries in the last three months. His best performance is a double century for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He also played a key role in the Duleep Trophy and made a strong impression during his time in the English County Championship. Playing his 26th First-Class match, Sudharsan has raced to 1,945 runs, averaging 42-plus. This was his seventh century in FC cricket (50s: 5).