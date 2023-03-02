Sports

Irani Cup: Records scripted by Yashasvi Jaiswal during his double-century

Mar 02, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal averages over 70 in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal put up an exhibition of high-class batting and struck his third First-Class double-ton in the ongoing Irani Cup match against Madhya Pradesh. The southpaw ended up scoring 213 runs off 259 balls, a knock laced with 30 boundaries and three maximums. His efforts helped Rest of India finish Day 1 at 382/3. Here we look at the feats accomplished by Jaiswal.

A power-packed knock from Jaiswal

Rest of India won the toss and opted to bat at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Jaiswal arrived at number three after skipper Mayank Agarwal (2) perished cheaply. He joined forces with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (154), and the duo led their side's fightback with a record 371-run stand for the second wicket. Jaiswal eventually fell prey to pacer Avesh Khan.

Remarkable acceleration from Jaiswsal

Notably, Jaiswal was uncharacteristically slower in the initial half of his innings as he reached his ton off 157 deliveries. However, he shifted gears after touching the three-figure mark and scored his next 100 runs off just 73 deliveries.

10th double-ton in Irani Cup

Meanwhile, Jaiswal became only the 10th double-centurion in the history of the Irani Cup. Overall, he recorded the sixth-highest individual score in the competition. Wasim Jaffer (286), Murali Vijay (266), Pravin Amre (246), Surinder Amarnath (235*), and Ravi Shastri (217) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. The previous double-ton in the Irani Cup was recorded by Wasim Jaffer in 2018.

Highest partnership in Irani Cup

As mentioned, Easwaran and Jaiswal added 371 runs for the second wicket. This is the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of the Irani Cup. The duo went past Shastri and Amre, who added 327 runs for the fourth wicket against Bengal in 1990. The duo scored 217 and 246, respectively in that encounter.

A look at Yashasvi's FC records

Jaiswal's numbers in First-Class cricket are nothing but sensational. He has raced past 1,701 runs in the format, with his average being over 77. Such has been his conversion rate that he owns eight tons and only a couple of fifties in the format. His highest score in the whites read 265. Many are backing him to get an Indian call-up soon.