Sports

Irani Cup: Abhimanyu Easwaran smokes his 22nd First-Class century

Irani Cup: Abhimanyu Easwaran smokes his 22nd First-Class century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 01, 2023, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Easwaran averages over 47 in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Abhimanyu Easwaran smoked his 22nd First-Class century in the ongoing Irani Cup. The Bengal opener batted with precision and touched three figures off just 135 deliveries. Easwaran has truly been sensational in red-ball cricket and the same has kept him around the Indian team for the last couple of years. Here we look at his stellar stats in First-Class cricket.

A look at his First-Class stats

Easwaran, who made his First-class debut in 2013, has piled up a plethora of runs for Bengal in the domestic circuit. He owns over 6,450 runs in the format in 87 games, with his average being over 47. While the 27-year-old has 22 tons under his belt, he has also smashed 26 half-centuries. 233 reads his highest score in the format.

A well-paced knock from Easwaran

Rest of India won the toss and opted to bat at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. While ROI lost skipper Mayank Agarwal (2) cheaply, Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal brought their side back in the hunt with a double-century stand. Jaiswal also touched the three-figure mark. Notably, both batters accumulated runs at a steady rate as ROI were 242/1 after 60 overs.

How did he fare in this year's Ranji Trophy?

With 798 runs in eight games, Abhimanyu Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-getter in this year's Ranji Trophy. While he averaged 66.5 in the season, the tally includes three tons and as many fifties. 170 read his highest score in the competition. Notably, this was Easwaran's sixth hundred in his last 17 innings in First-Class cricket. He has truly been on a roll lately.

Easwaran was a standby player for the 2021 WTC final

It must be noted that Easwaran was among India's four standby players who toured the UK for the ICC World Test Championship final and England Test series in 2021. The budding batter is however yet to make his debut at the highest level.

Hundred for Jaiswal

As mentioned, besides Easwaran, Jasiwal also smoked a brilliant ton. The left-handed batter played with remarkable intent as he reached his ton off a boundary, off 157 deliveries. It was Jaiswal's eighth FC century in just 25 innings. He has raced past 1,600 runs in the format with his average being over 70. His highest score in the whites read 265.