IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's dismissal sparks controversy

Feb 18, 2023

Virat Kohli became a victim of a controversial dismissal in the ongoing second Test versus Australia. The former Indian skipper, who was adjudged leg before wicket, was dismissed for an 84-ball 44 (4 fours). Debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann got the better of him. Kohli's dismissal sparked controversy as the ball was sandwiched between bat and pad. Here are further details.

What is the controversy?

Kohli tried to defend Kuhnemann's arm ball but as per the on-field umpire, the ball squeezed past the bat and smashed the pad. Subsequently, the former Indian skipper was adjudged out and he called for a review straight away. The third umpire had to make a close call as it was hard to determine whether the ball had the bat first or the pad.

Decision in Australia's favor

Eventually, it was adjudged that the ball has hit the pad first. The ball tracker showcased that the ball was marginally hitting the leg stump and hence, Kohli had to walk back. The 34-year-old went back a bit grumpily as his dismissal could determine the outcome of the game. Owing to the same, the controversial dismissal became the talk of the town.

A gritty knock from Kohli

Meanwhile, Kohli, who has been short of runs in Tests lately, arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 53/2. Notably, India lost their first four wickets in a span of just 20 runs. Kohli, alongside Ravindra Jadeja (26) carried out the rescue work as the duo added 59 runs for the fifth wicket. However, both batters were dismissed in quick intervals.

Struggles against debutants

Kuhnemann became the fifth bowler to have Kohli as his first Test victim. He joined South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (2015), West Indies' Alzarri Joseph (2016), SA's Senuran Muthuswamy (2019), and SA's Anrich Nortje (2019) in the elite list. Even in the first Test, Kohli fell to debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy. The batter could only manage a 26-ball 12 in the contest.

38 innings since Kohli last smashed a ton

Kohli smashed his last Test century versus Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, he has managed six fifties (HS: 79). Kohli has managed 973 runs across 38 innings, averaging 26.29. Kohli's last six innings for India read 1, 19*, 24, 1, 12, and 44. Notably, Kohli has gone 12 innings without a fifty. His last fifty came against South Africa (79) in January 2022.

Kohli's performance versus Australia

Versus Australia, Kohli has piled up 1,738 runs in 22 matches at an average of 46.97. He has smashed 7 tons and five fifties with the best score of 169. On home soil, Kohli has managed 386 runs in 13 innings. He has one century and a fifty. On Aussie soil, he has fared better, scoring 1,352 runs at 54.08 (100s: 6).

Kohli races to 8,175 runs

As mentioned, Kohli's 44 was laced with four fours. He faced 84 balls, He has raced to 8,175 runs at 48.66. In the ongoing series, he has scored 12 and 44, averaging 28 thus far.

How has the Delhi Test proceeded?

Hosts India restricted Australia to a modest 263 on Day 1. The visitors were down to 94/3 in the first session. Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) scored half-centuries each as Australia pulled themselves from a tricky situation. In reply, India were reduced to 139/7. As the home side would bat last in the contest, the Aussies are certainly in command.