Sports

India vs Australia: Injured Matt Renshaw sent for scans

India vs Australia: Injured Matt Renshaw sent for scans

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 10, 2023, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Renshaw was dismissed for a duck in Australia's first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team Australia, Matt Renshaw's participation in the remainder of the ongoing opening Test versus India is uncertain. The left-handed batter suffered a knee injury during the warm-up ahead of the second day of the contest. Renshaw was subsequently taken to the hospital for scans on Friday (February 10) morning. Ashton Agar came in as the replacement fielder. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Renshaw's knee issues have added to Australia's injury concerns.

All-rounder Cameron Green and pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are already missing the Nagpur game due to fitness issues.

Renshaw's inability to bat would be a major blow for the Aussies as the visiting team batters had a hard time in their first innings.

The southpaw was dismissed for a golden duck.

Renshaw hurt his knee

Matthew Renshaw's rough return to India worsened after being sent for x-rays on his knee, putting his involvement in the first Test in Nagpur under a cloud," read a statement in cricket.com.au. "Renshaw hurt his knee in the warm-up before play on day two." "The 26-year-old left the VCA Stadium on Friday morning to undergo scans."

A look at Renshaw's Test career

Earlier this year, Renshaw marked his return to Test cricket, having played his previous game in 2018. The 26-year-old currently owns 641 runs in 13 Tests at a decent average of 32.05. The tally includes three fifties and a ton as well. 184 reads his highest score in Tests. As an opener, he garnered 232 runs in the 2017 four-match Test series in India.

How has the game proceeded?

Australia won the toss and elected to bat in Nagpur. The Aussie batters endured a hard time as they were folded for 177. In reply, however, India got off to a stellar start with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (20) adding 76 runs. The former scored a ton. Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy led Australia's fight back by taking India's first four wickets.