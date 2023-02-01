Sports

All-rounder Hardik Pandya takes four-wicket haul against NZ: Stats

All-rounder Hardik Pandya takes four-wicket haul against NZ: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 01, 2023, 11:12 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya took his career-best figures in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed mouth-dropping figures worth 4/16 in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Hardik played a part as India bundled out NZ on merely 66, thereby registering a 168-run triumph. Notably, it was his third four-fer in the format. Earlier, Hardik whipped a 17-ball 30 as India tallied 234/4. We decode his T20I stats.

Hardik proves to be a handful for NZ

Coming to bat at 125/3, Hardik stitched a 103-run partnership with Shubman Gill, who ended up scoring his maiden T20I ton. Hardik battered four boundaries and a six to tally a 17-ball 30. Later, he ran down the Kiwi line-up to claim a four-fer. Hardik was adjudged Player of the Series. He amassed 66 runs and picked the joint-most wickets alongside Arshdeep Singh (5).

Decoding Hardik's T20I numbers

Hardik debuted in the format against Australia in January 2016. The right-arm pacer owns 69 wickets in 87 matches while averaging 26.43. He has three four-wicket hauls to his name (BBI: 4/16). With the bat, the hard-hitter has smacked 1,271 runs while striking at 140-plus. He has slammed three fifties to date (HS: 71* vs Australia).

How has Hardik fared against NZ?

On the bowling front, Hardik has snapped up nine wickets in 13 matches. He averages 29.77 (BBI: 4/16). With the bat, he has tallied 173 runs in 12 innings, with the best score of 30* (SR: 116.89).

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) in the second over. Shubman and Rahul Tripathi scored in tandem as India raced past 80 in no time. Shubman remained unbeaten while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik chimed in with vital cameos to pilot India to 234/4. In return, Hardik and Arshdeep Singh reduced the Kiwis 7/4 as India successfully defended the total.

India record their biggest-ever win in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, India recorded their biggest-ever win by runs in T20I cricket (168). They bettered their previous win margin of 143 runs (vs Ireland in 2018).