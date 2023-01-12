Sports

PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Pakistan and New Zealand are gearing up to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series on January 13. As the series is currently leveled at 1-1, the final ODI will be a decider. NZ would be confident after recording a 79-run win in the previous contest. Pakistan would be determined to bounce back. Here's the preview of the third ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Karachi's National Stadium will host the duel. The venue boasts an average first-innings total of 245. Spinners can be effective here in the middle overs. Chasing sides have won 27 of 54 ODIs, while the sides batting first have won on 25 instances. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (2:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Pakistan are ahead of the Kiwis in terms of the head-to-head record in ODIs (56-48). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their preceding meeting in the format took place in the 2019 World Cup which saw Pakistan register a six-wicket win.

Can Pakistan bounce back?

Batters let Pakistan down in the previous duel as they were folded for 182 while chasing 262. Except for Babar Azam (79), no other Pakistan batter could touch the 30-run mark. Devon Conway starred for NZ with a century (101). Kane Williamson contributed with 85 runs. Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets for Pakistan. For NZ, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi dismissed two batters apiece.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (Captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Babar has registered 11 fifty-plus scores in his last 12 ODI innings. Conway, who recorded his second ODI ton in the preceding contest, averages 43.83 in the format. Pakistan's pace sensation Naseem Shah has scalped 18 wickets in just five ODIs (two five-wicket hauls). Ish Sodhi, who returned with 2/38 in the preceding game, now owns 50 ODI wickets.

