Sports

PAK vs NZ: Spinner Abrar Ahmed registers second Test fifer

PAK vs NZ: Spinner Abrar Ahmed registers second Test fifer

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 29, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Ahmed registered figures of 5/205 in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's bowling was one of the few positives for Pakistan in the first innings of the ongoing Karachi Test against New Zealand. He picked his second Test five-wicket haul as New Zealand declared on 612/9 on Day 4. Ahmed bowled as many as 67.5 overs (eight maidens) and conceded 205 runs. Here are the key stats.

Ahmed decimated NZ's middle order

Ahmed broke the 183-run stand between New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway. He then mowed down the Kiwis' middle order, having dismissed Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, and Neil Wagner. Ahmed bowled the most number of overs among Pakistan bowlers. His compatriot Nauman Ali took three wickets, while Mohammad Wasim Jr finished with a solitary scalp.

A unique feat for Ahmed

As stated, Ahmed bowled a total of 67.5 overs in the first innings. Interestingly, Zulfiqar Babar is the only Pakistani to have bowled more overs in a Test innings in the last 20 years (72 against England in 2015).

A dream start for Ahmed

Ahmed took a record-breaking seven wickets in his first Test innings (2nd Test against England). He became the 13th Pakistani with a fifer on Test debut. His 11/234 are the second-best match figures for Pakistan on debut. Ahmed shone in the 3rd Test too (4/150, 2/78). He has the most Test wickets for Pakistan after the first three innings since debut (15).

Carrer stats of Ahmed

After five innings, Ahmed has 22 wickets at an average of 30.31 in the format. Although Ahmed produces crucial breakthroughs, he has conceded at 4.03 so far. His tally includes two fifers and a solitary haul of 10 wickets.

PAK vs NZ: The summary of 1st Test

New Zealand captain Tim Southee declared the innings right after Williamson completed his double-ton (off 395 balls) on Day 4. The latter slammed 25 fours and 1 six en route to his record-breaking fifth Test double-century. New Zealand, who declared on 612/9 after playing 194.5 overs, took a 174-run lead. The hosts were bundled out for 438 after electing to bat.