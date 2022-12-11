Sports

England's Harry Brook smashes second Test century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 11, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Brook strikes at 100-plus in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's batting sensation Harry Brook smashed his second Test century in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan. The dasher, who is playing only his third Test, accomplished the feat in England's second innings. He paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring a 149-ball 108 (4s: 14, 6: 1). Here we look at his stats in Tests.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since Brendon McCullum took over as England's Test head coach, the team has been displaying an aggressive brand of cricket.

Brook has been an ambassador of the same as his batting has been all about fearlessness.

His hundred in the second innings was a calculative one as the Multan track assisted the spinners.

His maiden Test ton was recorded in the opener.

Brook dazzles once again

Brook arrived to bat at number five in England's second innings with the scorecard reading 79/3. He went after the bowlers from the outset as the scoring rate remained healthy. The youngster added 68 runs alongside Ben Duckett (79). After the latter departed, Brook didn't receive much support from the end. However, he continued to bat valiantly and recorded a fine ton.

A look at his career stats

Brook, who made his Test debut earlier this year vs South Africa, has played just three Tests so far. The batter boasts 369 runs with his average being 73.8. Notably, his strike rate is just a tad below 100 (99.46). The 23-year-old is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series with 357 runs under his belt (100s: 2, 50: 1).

How has the match proceeded?

Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) powered England to 281 in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed claimed a seven-wicket haul on debut, 7/114. In reply, Pakistan looked in command at 142/2. Skipper Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) scored fifties. However, they got bundled out for 202. England scored 275 in their second innings, handing Pakistan a 355-run target.