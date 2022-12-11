Sports

Bangladesh vs India, Tests: Series preview, stats, and more

Virat Kohli scored a century in India's last Test against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After squaring off in a high-voltage T20I series, India and Bangladesh will battle it out in a two-Test series, starting December 14 The visitors would be raring to avenge their defeat in T20Is. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would want to clinch another series at home. However, beating India in Tests won't be a cakewalk for them. Notably, India are yet to lose a Test against Bangladesh.

Head-to-head in Tests: IND 9-0 BAN

The two teams have locked horns in 11 Tests, with India winning nine of them. Two of them ended in a draw (both in Bangladesh). Notably, India have won their last three Tests against Bangladesh. India thrashed Bangladesh in the 2019 Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens. India won both Tests in that series by an innings.

KL Rahul likely to lead India

According to reports, KL Rahul is likely to lead India in the Bangladesh Test series. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will miss the series due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant could serve as the vice-captain in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli averages 78.40 against Bangladesh

Indian batter Virat Kohli averages 78.40 against Bangladesh in Test cricket. The star batter has racked up 392 runs from four Tests with the best score of 204. The tally includes two centuries, the last of which came in the Eden Gardens Test (Day/Night). He became the first-ever Indian batter to have scored a century in the pink-ball Test.

Most runs for Bangladesh against India

Mushfiqur Rahim is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer against India in Test cricket. The middle-order batter has racked up 518 runs from six Tests against them at an average of 51.80. His tally includes two centuries and as many half-centuries. Rahim's closest rival in terms of Test runs against Bangladesh is Mohammad Ashraful. The latter has 386 runs at an average of 42.88.

Indian pacers scripted history in 2019

In the 2019 Eden Gardens Test against Bangladesh (D/N), the Indian seamers took 19 wickets, the most by them in a home Test. It was the first home Test win for India where spinners did not take a wicket. Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami scalped nine, eight, and two wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, the spinners bowled just seven overs in the entire Test.

Pujara, Ashwin eye these milestones

Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is 208 away from completing 7,000 runs in Test cricket. He will become just the eighth Indian batter with this feat in the format. Besides, Ravichandran Ashwin eyes the 450-wicket mark in Tests. He will be the first Indian off-spinner to have attained this feat. Overall, among Indian spinners, Anil Kumble leads the wickets tally (619).