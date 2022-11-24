Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for India ODI series: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 24, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the ODI fold

Bangladesh have announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series versus India in December. Shakib Al Hasan returns to the ODI fold as the hosts have named a 16-member squad. Earlier, Shakib didn't travel to Zimbabwe which was Bangladesh's last ODI series in August, due to personal reasons. Bangladesh will want Shakib to make his presence felt against a strong Indian side. Here's more.

Here's Bangladesh's ODI squad

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Nurul Hasan Sohan.

Bangladesh have an experienced squad

Bangladesh have an experienced squad. Tamim Iqbal leads the side with the versatile Litton Das adding quality. Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim makes his presence felt in the middle order alongside Shakib. Mahmudullah will want to do well and is another senior figure in the ranks. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are the two premium pacers to lead the attack.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain misses out

Bangladesh all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has been left out alongside pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. "We included Mosaddek in the tour of Zimbabwe for the ODIs as we did not have Shakib. As he returned in the 50-over fold, we opted to drop him," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

Bangladesh show faith in Ebadot

Bangladesh have shown faith in Ebadot Hossain, who was brought in as a late inclusion during the series versus Zimbabwe. In the lone ODI he featured in, Ebadot picked two scalps. Abedin said Ebadot is bowling quite well and has been handed a run.