Dhoni to rejoin Team India? He could be their mentor

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 15, 2022, 05:20 pm 3 min read

Dhoni is presently the captain of Chennai Super Kings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could draft Mahendra Singh Dhoni in an unnamed capacity with the Indian T20I squad. According to a report by Telegraph India, the former Indian skipper could be appointed to instil a "fearless brand of cricket" of cricket among players. Dhoni was appointed the mentor of the Indian squad during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

India faced another exit in an ICC tournament, having lost to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Their timid approach, as stated by the cricket experts, calls for re-strengthening of the side.

Dhoni, who led India to their only T20 World Cup in 2007, could transform the players' mindset.

His effect is remarkable, as seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"There has been a talk in the BCCI about including a Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring in the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket in ICC tournaments," the Telegraph India reported. In 2021, with Dhoni as their mentor, India was knocked out of the group stage after facing defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Dhoni remains one of the most celebrated captains in world cricket. He helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. Having served the nation for 15 years, Dhoni helped India scale tremendous heights and also guided them to the ICC Champions Trophy title. He remains the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies (white-ball cricket).

Dhoni has the sharpest mind in terms of on-field tactics. Throughout his international career, he took some surreal decisions which stunned the cricket fraternity. He also has the uncanny ability to back players when it matters the most. The Test career of Indian batter Virat Kohli got resurrected as a result of his support. Dhoni also played a role in shaping Rohit Sharma's career.

Another report suggested that Dhoni could retire from the IPL after the 2023 season. He could join the coaching staff of Team India thereafter. "The former captain could be asked to work with a specialised set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid," added the report. Dhoni remains the most successful IPL skipper (wins).