VVS Laxman to coach Team India on NZ tour: Report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 11, 2022, 09:13 am 3 min read

Laxman filled in for Dravid in many series (Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rahul Dravid and others will be given a break for India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, reported the Times of India. VVS Laxman, who has performed the role in the past few months, will again don the hat of the interim head coach. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand from November 18. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, India crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 following a humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the semi-final.

As per the reports, the support staff of the team including Dravid, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour will return to India and won't serve the team in New Zealand.

The participating members will directly fly to New Zealand.

Information Who will be the other support staff members?

While Laxman, currently the chairman of the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will be the head coach, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule will serve the team as batting and bowling coaches, respectively. Meanwhile, Dravid and his staff will return for the subsequent Bangladesh tour.

Quote Break for Rahul Dravid and Co.

"The support staff of the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup-head coach Rahul Dravid, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour will return to India after the tournament to take a well-deserved break," a top BCCI official told TOI.

Laxman Laxman's tenure as Team India head coach

With Team India's schedule being jam-packed in the past few months, Laxman has stepped in as head coach multiple times. He first stepped in for Dravid for the T20I tour of Ireland in June this year. Laxman also coached the side in the first T20I against England. Asia Cup, Zimbabwe tour and the home ODI series against South Africa were Laxman's other assignments.

NZ tour Key players rested for NZ tour

Meanwhile, regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the upcoming New Zealand tour. While Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I side, Shikhar Dhawan will have the command in the ODI series. The likes of Umran Malik and Shubman Gill will have a chance to stamp their authorities as the white-ball team is likely to head toward a transition.

Information India's T20I squad for New Zealand tour

India's T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.

Information India's ODI squad for New Zealand tour

India's ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik.