SMAT 2022, Shubman Gill slams his maiden T20 century: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 01, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill recorded his highest score in T20 cricket

Rising Indian cricketer Shubman Gill blasted a 55-ball 126 against Karnataka in the 1st quarter-final of the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Punjab cricketer was dropped on 34 by Luvnith Sisodia. It proved costly for Karnataka as the stylish batter raced to a 49-ball hundred, piloting Punjab to 225/4. Notably, the right-hander registered his maiden T20 ton. We decode his stats.

T20s Decoding Gill's T20 numbers

Gill forayed into the T20s while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. He has since featured in 94 matches and averaged a healthy 33.31 in the same. He has struck at 128.52. Gill's maiden hundred raced him past 2,500 runs (2,532) in the format. Besides, he owns 17 fifties to his name.

POS Successive PoS awards

2022 is turning out to be a memorable year for Gill. He picked his second consecutive Player of the Series award in the tour of Zimbabwe after faring well against the West Indies. He averaged over 100 in each of the two ODI series (Zimbabwe: 122.50 and WI: 102.50). Gill had a memorable stint in County cricket for Glamorgan: 92(148), 22(23), 11(34), and 119(139).

ODIs Gill averages 57.90 in ODI cricket

Gill seems to have found his feet in the One-Day Internationals. He has raced to 579 runs in the format from 12 ODIs. Gill averages an incredible 57.90, having registered three fifties besides a century. He has recorded three scores of 50 or more in his last seven ODIs. His scores in the period read as 98*, 82*, 33, 130, 3, 28, and 49.