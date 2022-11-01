Sports

SL's Dhananjaya de Silva slams his third T20I fifty: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 01, 2022, 01:49 pm 1 min read

Dhananjaya de Silva has raced past 600 runs in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva clubbed a match-winning 42-ball 66* against Afghanistan in Tuesday's Super 12 clash in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Coming to bat at 12/1, the right-hander slammed six fours and two sixes while staying unharmed at one end. He struck the winning runs as SL clinched a six-wicket triumph while chasing a 145-run target (148/4). We decode his stats.

Career Decoding Dhananjaya's T20I career

Dhananjaya debuted in 20-over cricket for Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2015. The spin all-rounder has since accumulated 617 runs in 32 matches, averaging 22.03. He slammed his third fifty in the format and first in T20 WC. Bowling-wise, he has claimed 10 wickets at 25.20, including four in the tournament underway while averaging 14.75.