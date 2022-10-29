Sports

T20 WC: NZ's Glenn Phillips slams his second T20I ton

Phillips registered his second century in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips smacked a 64-ball 104 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at SCG on Saturday. Coming to bat 7/2 in 2.2 overs, the right-hander was dropped twice before he went on to clock his second ton in T20I cricket. He belted 10 fours and four sixes, guiding NZ to 167/7 in 20 overs. We decode his stats.

Career Decoding Phillips' T20I numbers

Phillips debuted against South Africa in Auckland in February 2017. He has since smashed 1,210 runs in 51 matches, averaging 33.61. Notably, he strikes over 140 and owns two hundred besides six fifties. He whacked a 51-ball 108 against West Indies in 2020. Prior to this fixture, Phillips' last five knocks in T20Is read 76(41), 41(26), 18(17), 23*(9), 60(24), 29(22), and 12(10).

Do you know? Highest score by a NZ batter in T20 WC

As per Cricbuzz, Phillips now owns the second-highest score by a New Zealander in T20 WCs, ranking behind Brendon McCullum (123 vs Bangladesh, 2012). Meanwhile, the fearless batter pipped the likes of Martin Guptill (93 vs Scotland, 2021) and Devon Conway (vs Australia, 2022).

Information Phillips joins an elite company!

Phillps has joined KL Rahul, Guptill, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Evin Lewis, and Chris Gayle among batters with two T20I tons (Full Members only). He ranks behind Rohit Sharma (4), and Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell (3 each) in terms of century count.

Information Phillips surpasses T20I greats

Phillips' carnage saw him breeze past some of the biggest names in T20I cricket. With 1,210 runs in his kitty, Phillips beat the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (1,111), Angelo Mathews (1,148), Kevin Pietersen (1,176), Yuvraj Singh (1,177), and an in-form Sikandar Raza (1,185).

NZ How did NZ's inning pan out?

Opting to bat, NZ were in tatters as they lost their top-order trio in four overs. Conway then fetched an 84-run stand with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (22) to pilot the Kiwis close to 100. A solid cameo by Mitchell Santner (5-ball 11*) got them to 167. For SL, seamer Kasun Rajitha (2/23) and spin maestro Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22) bowled tight.