Sports

Australia beat New Zealand in 1st ODI: Key stats

Australia beat New Zealand in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 06, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Glenn Maxwell claimed a four-fer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia clinched a nail-biting two-wicket win in the first of three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Tuesday. Pivotal fifties from wicket-keeper Alex Carey (85) and all-rounder Cameron Green (89*) steered them home (233/8). Trent Boult snared his ninth career four-fer in ODIs. Earlier, a tight piece of bowling from Glenn Maxwell (4/52) and Josh Hazlewood restricted NZ to 232/9. Here's more.

1st ODI How did the 1st ODI pan out?

Put to bat, NZ managed a decent 232/9 after an early dismissal of Martin Guptill (6). Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Tom Latham scored in 40s each. Later, Australia fumbled for the bulk of the duration before Carey and Green steadied their ship. Green stayed put to end the chase. Meanwhile, seamer Trent Boult (4/40) claimed the best figures for the visitors.

Bowlers Aussie bowlers attain these records

Maxwell's four-fer made short work of the Kiwi middle-order. The off-spinner registered his career-best figures against NZ in ODIs. He now owns 60 scalps at 49.66, surpassing Michael Clarke's tally (57). Mitchell Starc wound up with figures of 1/43 to tally 201 ODI scalps at 22.41. Seamer Hazlewood (3/31) has raced to 104 scalps for Australia at 25.48, trumping Dennis Lillee (103).

Duo Carey, Green clock these numbers

Carey exhibited one of the finest knocks of his career. He tonked a 99-ball 85, hitting eight fours and a six. It was his seventh ODI fifty. He raced to 1,542 runs at 35.86. As for Green, it was a knock of substance. He clocked his maiden ODI fifty (92-ball 89*), slamming 10 fours and a six. He now has 245 runs at 49.00.

Partnership Green-Carey ink this record

Green and Carey fueled Australia's run-chase even though they suffered a batting collapse. As stated, they fetched a 158-run stand for the sixth wicket to truncate the chase. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest ODI partnership by an Aussie duo for the sixth wicket against New Zealand. And, it is the fourth-highest for any wicket against the Kiwis in this format.

Wickets Boult leads the charge for Kiwi bowlers

Boult's rampage saw the left-arm quick grab figures worth 4/40, including two maidens. It was his second four-fer against the Aussies in ODIs. He has steered to 181 scalps, averaging 24.42. Matt Henry, who made a return from a rib injury, garnered 2/50 in 10 overs. He has 112 scalps at 25.22. He steered clear of Daryl Tuffey (110) among leading wicket-takers for NZ.