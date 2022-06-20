Sports

SL vs AUS, 4th ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

SL vs AUS, 4th ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 20, 2022, 08:12 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka recorded their highest ever ODI run-chase against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A bullish-looking Sri Lanka will lock horns with Australia in the fourth ODI on Tuesday. After trailing 0-1, the hosts now lead the five-match series by 2-1. They recently registered their highest successful run-chase against the Aussies in ODIs (292/4). Meanwhile, Aaron Finch-led Australia would be desperate to settle the scores and keep the series alive. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this outing. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (2:30 PM IST). It is a good batting track with an average first innings score of 236. Spinners can be quite dominating here. Although it will be a cloudy affair, no rain interruptions are being foretold.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

Both teams have faced each other on 100 occasions. Australia have had the upper hand on 62 instances, while Sri Lanka have claimed a win on 34 instances (four no-results). Australia have a 5-2 win-loss record in the last seven ODIs against SL.

Australia Can Australia even the series against SL?

Batting-wise, Australia have the firepower to outclass the Lankans. Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head have had successes in this series. However, Australia's bowling attack can't afford to come up short, as was visible in the last outing. The absence of pacer Pat Cummins in the last game proved costly. Seamers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson need to deliver the goods.

SL Sri Lanka eye glory in the fourth ODI

The hosts would be determined to force an upset in the coming duel. They have been a dominant side on the batting front. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Dhananjaya de Silva have been the bulk contributors so far. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has to be sharp with his line and lengths. Meanwhile, spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage can be backed for a decent show.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jefferey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana. Australia (probable XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathum Nissanka has smashed 353 runs in six ODIs played this year. He has a hundred and three fifties. Against Australia, Kusal Mendis has clobbered 413 runs at 59.00 (four fifties). Aaron Finch has battered 462 runs in 12 ODIs versus SL. He averages 42.00. Travis Head has compiled 283 runs across five ODIs played in 2022. He averages 70.75.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Alex Carey, Kusal Mendis, Travis Head, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dunith Wellalage, Josh Hazlewood, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera. Fantasy XI (option 2): Alex Carey, Kusal Mendis, Travis Head, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera.