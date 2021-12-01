Sports SL vs WI, Day 3: Ramesh Mendis takes six wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 10:30 pm

Ramesh Mendis registered his maiden Test five-wicket haul on Day 3

The second Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies remains evenly poised. Both sides charged in on the third day, where the play got extended. West Indies, who were 180/3 at one stage, perished on 253. They succumbed to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who finished with a six-wicket haul. The Lankans lost two wickets before stumps. Here are the key takeaways from Day 3.

How did Day 3 pan out?

The WI resumed from their overnight score of 69/1, on Day 3. Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner took the visitors past 130 before Mendis struck. The latter ripped through the WI middle order. The WI were suddenly reduced to 208/8. A crucial stand by Kyle Mayers and Veerasammy Permaul guided them to 253. SL, who finished on 46/2 at stumps, trail by three runs.

Maiden five-for in Test cricket

Off-spinner Mendis looked colorless in the first session. However, he made the most of the spin-friendly wicket in Galle as the day progressed. He bowled in the right areas and claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The 26-year-old registered figures of 6/70 in 34.2 overs (8 maiden overs). Notably, Mendis took four wickets in as many overs with the second new ball.

Both Brathwaite and Bonner started watchfully

Both Brathwaite and Bonner took their due time to settle in, in the first session on Day 3. As per Cricbuzz, they scored only two runs in the first 26 deliveries. Brathwaite smashed the first boundary of the day in the 35th over.

Brathwaite and Mayers shone for WI

Brathwaite was the standout batter for the West Indies in the first innings. He shared a couple of valuable partnerships with Bonner and Shai Hope, respectively. Brathwaite slammed his 23rd Test half-century, having finished with 72 off 185 balls. Besides, Mayers played what could be a match-defining knock for the WI. He remained unbeaten on 36 (64), firing 2 fours and 1 six.

A moving day for both teams

Sri Lanka had gained the edge after Mendis destroyed the WI batters. However, the WI managed to claim a 49-run lead. The hosts suffered an early blow as skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed run-out. Pathum Nissanka and Oshada Fernando helped SL regain momentum. Like Karunaratne, Fernando also got run-out. The duo left the Lankans in a spot of bother.