Clinical West Indies trounce Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:58 am

West Indies claimed a 56-run victory over Australia in the second T20I at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia. With yet another one-sided win, the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0. The Caribbeans bowled out Australia for the second match in a row. Shimron Hetmyer and Dwayne Bravo starred in the win with their impactful knocks. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

In what was a repeat of opening T20I, Australia won the toss and elected to field. West Indies lost the top-order early on, but Hetmyer and Bravo drove them forward. The duo shared a 103-run stand after WI were reduced to 59/3. Eventually, Andre Russell's cameo propelled WI to 196/4. None other Mitchell Marsh fired for Australia as they were bundled out for 140.

Duo

Hetmyer and Bravo put WI in the driving seat

Hetmyer arrived in the middle after both Lendl Simmons and Andre Fletcher departed. He raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket and finished with 61 off 36 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes). During the innings, he also completed 500 T20I runs. Meanwhile, Bravo smashed an unbeaten 47 (34), a knock studded with 1 four and 3 sixes.

Information

A record fourth-wicket stand for WI

Hetmyer and Bravo put on 103 runs for West Indies in the match. As per Opta, this is the highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership by the West Indies in T20 Internationals. The duo batted for over 10 overs together.

Marsh

The lone warrior for Australia

Just like the series opener, Marsh remained the lone warrior for Australia in the match. Despite losing support from the other end, he smashed 54 off 42 balls. As per Opta, the Australian all-rounder has registered consecutive 50+ scores for the first time in his T20I career. He had not scored a single T20I half-century prior to this series.

Records

A look at the other records

Australia have been bowled out in consecutive T20Is for the first time since 2010, when they suffered a similar collapse (vs Pakistan) twice at Edgbaston. Bravo batted at number five for the first time since 2016 (vs Pakistan). He scored 11 runs in that innings. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh picked up three wickets (3/23 and 3/29) for the second straight T20I.