Sri Lanka vs India: Colombo to host six white-ball games

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:36 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that India will tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in July. It comprises three ODIs and three T20Is. Since the tour clashes with India's assignment in England, the BCCI will send a team of white-ball specialists. Reportedly, the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo is set to host the entire series.

Challenges

Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures: SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen on hosting the series at just one venue to negate the logistical challenges. "We plan to host the entire series at one venue. As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time," Professor Arjuna de Silva, SLC's Administrative Committee chairman, said.

Itinerary

India to reach Sri Lanka on July 5

The Indian team is expected to reach Sri Lanka on July 5 for the white-ball series. According to the itinerary put forward by SLC, the ODI series is set to begin on July 13 after the team completes its mandatory week-long quarantine. Meanwhile, the T20I series will be played between July 22 and 27. Notably, the itinerary has been approved by the BCCI.

Protocols

SLC releases quarantine protocols; matches to be held without spectators

On the quarantine protocols, de Silva said, "As of now, we will stick to the protocol where the players will have to undergo hard quarantine for the first three days and in the next four days, they will be allowed to train." He added, "With the COVID situation fluid, we cannot allow fans yet, so all the matches will be closed-door affairs."

Do you know?

India last toured Sri Lanka in August 2017

India last toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in August 2017. They routed the home side 5-0 in ODIs before winning the one-off T20I. Interestingly, India haven't lost a single ODI series in Sri Lanka since 1997.

Squad

Team India's white-ball specialists to tour Sri Lanka

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian squad touring Sri Lanka will not include the marquee players. The likes of skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will not be part of the tour as they will be engaged in a five-match Test series in England at that time. Ganguly confirmed that white-ball specialists will play the series.