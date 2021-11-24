Harmanpreet becomes first Indian to achieve this honor in WBBL

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 03:27 pm

Harmanpreet Kaur wins WBBL Player of the Tournament

India's Harmanpreet Kaur enjoyed a fantastic Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The senior Indian cricketer has achieved a special honor. She has become the first Indian player to be named the WBBL Player of the Tournament. She has ended the regular season as Melbourne Renegades' leading batter with 399 runs and bowler with 15 wickets. Here are the major details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Becoming the first Indian cricketer to win this prestigious award means a lot. Harmanpreet dazzled for the Renegades helping them finish second in the league stage. To come in and perform so well with both bat and ball shows her prowess on the field. This can be seen as a new landmark for Indian women's cricket in a global T20 league.

Performance

How did Harmanpreet fare in the regular season?

Having played 12 matches out of 14 in the regular season, Harmanpreet racked up 399 runs at an average of 66.50. She slammed three fifties with the best score of 81*. She has clocked a strike rate of 135.25. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet claimed 15 wickets with the ball. She has an average of 20.40 with the best performance of 3/22.

Voting

Harmanpreet finishes ahead of Mooney and Devine

Harmanpreet was voted as the tournament's top player by the standing umpires at each match. She claimed 31 votes to finish three clear of Perth Scorchers pair Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine on 28 votes each. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat duo Grace Harris (25 votes) and Georgia Redmayne (24 votes), besides Hobart Hurricanes batter Mignon du Preez (24 votes) finished in the top six.

Reaction

It's been totally a team effort, says Harmanpreet

A delighted Harmanpreet lauded her team for this award. "I'm extremely delighted, it's something very big that I have achieved. I'm very thankful to my team and all the support staff, they have been great during this time and have supported me a lot. It's been totally a team effort -- I was just doing the job the team required from me," she said.

WBBL

Key details about the WBBL season

Perth Scorchers have reached the final after finishing first in the regular season. Mooney played a key role, topping the runs chart in the tournament with 528. Lilly Mills (16 wickets) has also chipped in. Meanwhile, the Renegades will vie for a berth in the final by playing the Challenger tomorrow. They will face the winner between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers (eliminator tie).

Do you know?

Third international player to win the award

Harmanpreet has joined New Zealand pair Devine (twice) and Amy Satterthwaite as international players to be awarded the competition's top individual honor. On the other hand, Australia's Mooney, Meg Lanning, and Ellyse Perry have also been previous recipients.

Twitter Post

A major honor for Harmanpreet