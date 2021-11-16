India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and more

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first of three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the series opener. Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the absence of Kane Williamson. New Zealand finished as the runners-up of the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma will begin his captaincy stint in T20Is.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This will be the first international assignment for India after they crashed out of the T20 WC. The Virat Kohli-led side couldn't qualify for the semis after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand. India will be without him and several other key players this time. Besides, NZ, who finished as the runners-up of T20 WC, would be all guns blazing in the first T20I.

Details

Key details about the match

The first T20I will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The venue here is famous for producing high-scoring matches as it usually offers a flat track. Bowlers have a very little margin for error here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 17 times in T20Is, with New Zealand leading the head-to-head series 9-8. Notably, India won two of these matches through Super Over. India routed the Black Caps 5-0 in the five-match T20I series in NZ last year. Besides, NZ beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Kiws are yet to win a bilateral T20I series in India.

Ground

Sawai Mansingh Stadium last hosted an international in 2013

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur last hosted an international game in 2013. India chased down a mammoth 360 against Australia in 43.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma (141*), Shikhar Dhawan (95), and Virat Kohli (100*) guided India to victory. Kohli reached his hundred off 52 balls, still the fastest ODI ton by an Indian player.

India

Rohit Sharma to begin his captaincy stint

India will miss the services of several marquee names in the series, including Kohli. Rohit has taken over the reigns from the former in T20I cricket. He is expected to open the innings with KL Rahul. Probable XI: Rohit (captain), Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj.

NZ

Tim Southee to lead in Williamson's absence

NZ's regular skipper Kane Williamson is set to miss the T20I series. Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is back in the mix. Besides, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner are also available for selection. Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Santner, Ferguson, Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.