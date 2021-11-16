ATP Finals: Andrey Rublev stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas, claims straight-set victory

Andrey Rublev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match at the ATP Finals

Russia's Andrey Rublev breezed past Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening game of the 2021 ATP Finals. The world number five claimed a straight-set victory, 6-4, 6-4, after an hour and 31 minutes. Rublev, who had lost five of his last seven matches, didn't face a break point in his win. He joins world number one Novak Djokovic at the top of the Green Group.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Rublev's straight-set win against Tsitsipas, who has been in sublime form, is no mean feat. The latter has won the joint-most matches on the ATP Tour in 2021, with Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. Tsitsipas and Rublev are now 4-4 in the ATP head-to-head series. The Russian avenges his loss in the Monte-Carlo final, where Tsitsipas defeated him.

Stats

A look at the stats in the match

Rublev won a total of 72 points in the match. He won 90 per cent (36/40) of points behind his first delivery. The Russian fired nine aces, while Tsitsipas registered 12. Rublev recorded more double-faults (3). He won 43 out of 60 service points (72%). While Rublev didn't face a break point, Tsitsipas saved 71% of them.

Season

Rublev is 49-20 in the season

Rublev won his 49th match in 2021, matching Djokovic's feat in this season. He failed to win consecutive matches prior to this win. In August, Rublev reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final at the Western and Southern Open (lost to Zverev). Previously, the former had reached the final at Monte-Carlo and Halle. Rublev won in Rotterdam in March.

Match

Rublev will face Djokovic in his second match

Rublev has won four of his eight career ATP titles at indoor hard-courts events. This includes his only trophy of the season at Rotterdam in March. Besides, Rublev will next face Djokovic in the ATP Finals. The Serbian maestro defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(4), 6-2 in his opening clash. Djokovic equaled legend Ivan Lendl's record of winning 39 matches at the ATP Finals.