Indian Wells: Decoding the run of Paula Badosa in 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 03:02 pm

Paula Badosa reacts after beating Angelique Kerber

Spain's Paula Badosa has reached the semis of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-3. She will take on Ons Jabeur in the semis. The number 21 seed has been one of the rising players in women's singles tennis this year. Badosa has made a mark for herself and is going strong. We decode her run in 2021.

Badosa reaches her second WTA 1000 semi-final

By beating Kerber, the Spaniard has advanced to her second WTA 1000 semi-final (also Madrid Open). She has also bolstered her chance of making it to the WTA Finals later this year. As per WTA, Badosa became the first Spanish woman since 2003 to advance to the semis of the BNP Paribas Open.

How has Badosa performed in the ongoing tourney?

The 23-year-old Badosa beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open. She tasted success against 15th seed Coco Gauff (6-2, 6-2) before ousting 2021 French Open winner and third seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 7-5. And now, she ousted another higher ranked seed in the form of Kerber.

Badosa has a 35-15 win-loss record in 2021

As per WTA, Badosa has a 35-15 win-loss record in singles this year. She has won one title in 2021, having secured the Belgrade Ladies Open (WTA 250) in May. She has also reached the semis in three tournaments this season, including the BNP Paribas Open. Badosa is 27th in the WTA Rankings and has a 266-148 win-loss career record.

How did Badosa perform at Grand Slams this year?

After being ousted in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open, Badosa showed character by reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarters. She achieved the mark at Roland Garros. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, notching her best tally in the tournament. She the reached the second round of the US Open for the first time. Badosa registered a 8-4 win-loss record.