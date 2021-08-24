US Open: A look at the unbreakable records

US Open: Decoding the unbreakable records

The fourth and final Grand Slam event in the calendar year - the US Open - is set to begin from August 30 onwards. Notably, several high-profile stars in the men's section have pulled out of the event owing to injuries. Meanwhile, the women's field promises to be a cracking affair. In this article, we decode the unbreakable records of the US Open.

Tracy Austin

Tracy Austin holds this unique record

Former tennis legend Tracy Austin became the youngest male or female champion at 16 years, 8 months, and 28 days. This record at the US Open still remains today. Since the rules regarding the minimum age required for participation have now changed, this record is likely to stay intact forever.

Helen Wills

Helen Wills holds this terrific unbreakable record

Helen Wills did not drop a set at the US Open from 1927-33, including when she won three straight titles from 1927-29, besides her fourth, fifth, and sixth championships. She won her seventh and final title in 1931, again without dropping a set. She reached the semis in 1933 before finally dropping a set. She won 54 consecutive sets before the loss.

Chris Evert

Chris Evert holds these terrific records

Chris Evert came closest to Wills' record four decades later during a five-year spell between 1975-79 when she won 46 consecutive sets. She had won four straight titles and reached the final in 1980. Her record of 46 consecutive set wins will stay on. Notably, Evert played 16 consecutive semis from 1971 to 1986, including seven finals and four titles.

Records

These individual records may never be touched (men's)

Richard Sears won seven successive US Open honors between 1881-87 during the Pre Open Era. Nobody to date has managed to match this record. In the Open era, Roger Federer bagged five successive titles. Meanwhile, Bill Tiden (16) has won the most US Open honors in the tournament's history (seven singles, five doubles, and four mixed doubles).

Information

Margaret Osborne duPont has this massive US Open record

Margaret Osborne duPont has bagged the most US Open titles across the competition. She has won 25 titles at the event including three singles, 13 doubles, and nine mixed-doubles titles. No other person could ever replicate such a feat.