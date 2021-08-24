Tennis: Decoding Ashleigh Barty's terrific numbers in 2021

Ashleigh Barty won the Cincinnati Masters

Women's singles number one Ashleigh Barty won the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters. The Aussie international won the prestigious title by beating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in the final. Barty, who had earlier won the Wimbledon 2021 event, has enjoyed success this year. She has looked strong in the circuit and has lived up to expectations. Here we present Barty's numbers in 2021.

Barty has won five titles in 2021

As per WTA, Barty has a win-loss record of 40-7 in 2021. She has managed to win five singles titles, including Wimbledon. Titles Barty has won in 2021: Melbourne Open, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, Wimbledon, and Cincinnati Masters. Overall, the world's number one women's singles player has sealed 13 career titles.

Cincinnati Masters: Presenting Barty's run

Barty won all five matches at the Cincinnati Masters. She started with a 6-4, 7-6 win against Heather Watson. Next, Barty overcame Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets. In the quarter-final, she beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4. In the semis, Barty beat Angelique Kerber 6-2, 7-5. She then won the title beating world number six Teichmann.

Notable feats registered by Barty after lifting the Cincinnati title

Barty took her record in finals this year to 5-1. She suffered her only defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid. Notably, Barty became the fifth Australian woman to win a Cincinnati singles title - and first in 48 years. The previous Australian women champions in Cincinnati are Thelma Coyne Long (1953), Lesley Bowrey (1969), Margaret Court (1972), and Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1973).

Barty has a 12-2 win-loss record at Slams this year

Barty has a win-loss record of 12-2 at Grand Slams in 2021. She was ousted in the quarters of the 2021 Australian Open before suffering a second-round exit at Roland Garros. She lifted her maiden Wimbledon title next. Barty is the favorite now to land her maiden US Open honor. She could pocket her third career Slam title.