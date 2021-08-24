West Indies vs Pakistan: Decoding the stats of Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi claimed six wickets in West Indies' first innings

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has played a crucial role in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies in Jamaica. Afridi claimed career-best figures of 6/51 in West Indies' first innings, helping his side bowling out the hosts for 150. Afridi has made a decent start to his Test career. Here we decode the stats of Afridi.

How has Afridi performed in the ongoing Test series?

Afridi claimed eight wickets in the first Test, notching figures of 4/59 and 4/50. His heroics helped Pakistan stay in the match as they finally lost by one wicket. And now in the second Test, he has already claimed a six-for. With 14 wickets from three innings, Afridi has been Pakistan's best bowler. He will be aiming to pick more in the second innings.

A look at Test career stats of Afridi

In 19 Test matches so far, Afridi has claimed a total of 72 wickets at an average of 26.12. He has taken three five-wicket hauls so far with the best show of 6/51. His best performance in a Test match is 8/109, which he achieved in the first encounter against WI. Afridi has bowled 121 maiden overs so far.

Afridi has claimed 49 wickets away from home

In 13 away Tests, Afridi has racked up 49 scalps at 25.87. His best performance has been 6/51 against the WI. He has claimed two five-wicket hauls. Against Zimbabwe earlier this season, he took 10 wickets in two Tests. In neutral venues (UAE), he has taken three wickets at 45.66. At home, Afridi has scalped 26 wickets in six Tests.

Afridi has taken 33 Test wickets in 2021

Playing his seventh Test match this year, Afridi has claimed 33 wickets so far at just 19.03. He is the second-highest wicket-taker after Indian spinner R Ashwin, who has clinched 38 wickets at 18.02 (six Tests). Meanwhile, Pakistan's Hasan Ali has taken 30 wickets in 2021. These three bowlers are the only ones with 30-plus wickets in 2021.