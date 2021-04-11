Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 11:27 am

An unbeaten 74 by Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the first T20I at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The visitors chased down 189 in what turned out to be a final-over thriller. With this, Pakistan have become the first men's team to register 100 wins in T20I cricket (excluding Super Overs). Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, SA were off to a flier, with Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram taking charge. While Malan got dismissed on 24, the latter made a well-compiled 51 (32). Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen and Pite van Biljon powered SA to 188/6 in 20 overs. Rizwan emerged as the lone warrior for Pakistan as they claimed a four-wicket victory. Faheem Ashraf too fired a 14-ball 30.

Milestone 100 T20I wins for Pakistan

Pakistan have registered 100 T20I wins from 164 games (Lost: 59, Tied: 3, Abandoned: 2). Notably, arch-rivals India hold the second spot with 88 wins in 142 games. They have lost 47 matches (3 tied, 4 abandoned). The likes of Australia (in 136 matches), South Africa (128), and New Zealand (145) have 71 victories each in T20 Internationals.

Information Pakistan's highest successful run-chase in men's T20Is

In the series opener, Pakistan also registered their highest successful run-chase (189/6) in men's T20I cricket. Their previous highest was against Australia, when Pakistan chased down 187/4 at Harare in 2018. This is followed by 178/2 vs Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012.

Rizwan Another terrific knock by Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sublime form this year. In the first T20I against SA, he played another match-winning knock. He brought up his third T20I fifty in 34 balls, and finished with a 50-ball 74*. Rizwan is presently the third-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket this year. He owns 271 runs from four T20Is, a tally that includes 1 hundred and 2 fifties.

Information Second-fastest to 6,000 T20 runs

During the match, Pakistan skipper Babar completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone in his 165th innings, the fastest among Pakistani players and second-fastest overall after West Indies' Chris Gayle (162).

